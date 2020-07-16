All apartments in Essex County
175 Jerome Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

175 Jerome Place

175 Jerome Place · (201) 993-2891
Location

175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 175 Jerome Place · Avail. now

$3,575

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream. You CAN work in the city, enjoy all that it has to offer, and still live with your family in a hometown atmosphere filled with parades, parks, and community festivals!

This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath Colonial is situated in the heart of Bloomfield, New Jersey! It is only steps away to the newly revitalized Bloomfield town center, n. Bloomfield College and the Bloomfield Train station, where a train can take you DIRECTLY (no transfer) to Penn Station in about 30 min.

The house has been totally expanded and spectacularly redone! There is ample space for everyone to spread out, with over 1850 sqft PLUS finished attic. All brand new bathrooms and contemporary kitchen, with an island in the dining room, where a connecting living room leads toward a huge back deck for your eating outside or barbecue party. Brand new central AC and heating system gives you worry-free lifestyle throughout the year! Also, brand new laundry in the house makes you daily chore like nothing. New tiles and cherry wood hard surface plank flooring will last a long time and saves you maintenance costs.

There are too many more things to list, so just step inside to see for yourself and let your new house give you a warm, ‘Welcome Home’! Don’t miss out. Call TODAY, because, at $489,750 and $7,500 CASH BACK at closing with the full priced offer, this is someone else’s dream, too.

A rent-to-own program is also available for this house, starting with $3575 a month! Call for details.

(RLNE4757534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Jerome Place have any available units?
175 Jerome Place has a unit available for $3,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Jerome Place have?
Some of 175 Jerome Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Jerome Place currently offering any rent specials?
175 Jerome Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Jerome Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Jerome Place is pet friendly.
Does 175 Jerome Place offer parking?
No, 175 Jerome Place does not offer parking.
Does 175 Jerome Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Jerome Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Jerome Place have a pool?
No, 175 Jerome Place does not have a pool.
Does 175 Jerome Place have accessible units?
No, 175 Jerome Place does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Jerome Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Jerome Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Jerome Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 175 Jerome Place has units with air conditioning.
