175 Jerome Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream. You CAN work in the city, enjoy all that it has to offer, and still live with your family in a hometown atmosphere filled with parades, parks, and community festivals!



This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath Colonial is situated in the heart of Bloomfield, New Jersey! It is only steps away to the newly revitalized Bloomfield town center, n. Bloomfield College and the Bloomfield Train station, where a train can take you DIRECTLY (no transfer) to Penn Station in about 30 min.



The house has been totally expanded and spectacularly redone! There is ample space for everyone to spread out, with over 1850 sqft PLUS finished attic. All brand new bathrooms and contemporary kitchen, with an island in the dining room, where a connecting living room leads toward a huge back deck for your eating outside or barbecue party. Brand new central AC and heating system gives you worry-free lifestyle throughout the year! Also, brand new laundry in the house makes you daily chore like nothing. New tiles and cherry wood hard surface plank flooring will last a long time and saves you maintenance costs.



There are too many more things to list, so just step inside to see for yourself and let your new house give you a warm, ‘Welcome Home’! Don’t miss out. Call TODAY, because, at $489,750 and $7,500 CASH BACK at closing with the full priced offer, this is someone else’s dream, too.



A rent-to-own program is also available for this house, starting with $3575 a month! Call for details.



(RLNE4757534)