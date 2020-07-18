All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

101 GATES AVE C001G

101 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 1st floor beautiful apartment located in green setting, in the heart of Montclair features hardwood floor through out the whole apartment. Heat, gas and water is included in the rent, the tenant is only responsible for electric ($40-$60) and entertainment package. The apartment is available fully furnished if desired. Pets are welcome with $300 refundable security deposit, breed restrictions may apply. Coin operated laundry is located in the basement, as well as private storage room. One assigned parking spot in shared parking lot. The landlord is willing to pay half of the real estate fee ($900). THE APARTMENT IS AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 GATES AVE C001G have any available units?
101 GATES AVE C001G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 101 GATES AVE C001G have?
Some of 101 GATES AVE C001G's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 GATES AVE C001G currently offering any rent specials?
101 GATES AVE C001G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 GATES AVE C001G pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 GATES AVE C001G is pet friendly.
Does 101 GATES AVE C001G offer parking?
Yes, 101 GATES AVE C001G offers parking.
Does 101 GATES AVE C001G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 GATES AVE C001G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 GATES AVE C001G have a pool?
No, 101 GATES AVE C001G does not have a pool.
Does 101 GATES AVE C001G have accessible units?
No, 101 GATES AVE C001G does not have accessible units.
Does 101 GATES AVE C001G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 GATES AVE C001G has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 GATES AVE C001G have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 GATES AVE C001G does not have units with air conditioning.
