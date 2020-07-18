101 GATES AVE C001G

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 1st floor beautiful apartment located in green setting, in the heart of Montclair features hardwood floor through out the whole apartment. Heat, gas and water is included in the rent, the tenant is only responsible for electric ($40-$60) and entertainment package. The apartment is available fully furnished if desired. Pets are welcome with $300 refundable security deposit, breed restrictions may apply. Coin operated laundry is located in the basement, as well as private storage room. One assigned parking spot in shared parking lot. The landlord is willing to pay half of the real estate fee ($900). THE APARTMENT IS AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST