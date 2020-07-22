All apartments in Essex County
10 WILLOWDALE AVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:39 PM

10 WILLOWDALE AVE

10 Willowdale Avenue · (973) 783-7400
Location

10 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Beautifully renovated unit! Stunning 2-3bedroom apt, .3 miles away from TWO NYC train stations, (Bay St and Glen Ridge). Gorgeous chefs kitchen with sparkling quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, designer Italian floor tile, soft close espresso wood cabinets, french subway wall tile and under cabinet washer dryer in unit! Top of the line Armstrong hardwood flooring throughout. Close to Montclair Center w/ shopping, dining, farmer's market and entertainment, across the street from Freeman Tennis Courts & Glenfield Park. Storage unit in basement. HUGE private yard. 2 parking spots included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 WILLOWDALE AVE have any available units?
10 WILLOWDALE AVE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 WILLOWDALE AVE have?
Some of 10 WILLOWDALE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 WILLOWDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10 WILLOWDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 WILLOWDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 10 WILLOWDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 10 WILLOWDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 10 WILLOWDALE AVE offers parking.
Does 10 WILLOWDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 WILLOWDALE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 WILLOWDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 10 WILLOWDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 10 WILLOWDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 10 WILLOWDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 WILLOWDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 WILLOWDALE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 WILLOWDALE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 WILLOWDALE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
