10 WILLOWDALE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking tennis court

Beautifully renovated unit! Stunning 2-3bedroom apt, .3 miles away from TWO NYC train stations, (Bay St and Glen Ridge). Gorgeous chefs kitchen with sparkling quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, designer Italian floor tile, soft close espresso wood cabinets, french subway wall tile and under cabinet washer dryer in unit! Top of the line Armstrong hardwood flooring throughout. Close to Montclair Center w/ shopping, dining, farmer's market and entertainment, across the street from Freeman Tennis Courts & Glenfield Park. Storage unit in basement. HUGE private yard. 2 parking spots included!