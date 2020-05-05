All apartments in East Rutherford
East Rutherford, NJ
502 River Renaissance
502 River Renaissance

502 River Renaissance · (201) 294-9968
502 River Renaissance, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
2-bedroom plus bonus room/loft (that can also be used as a family room/gym/..), 2-bathroom 1612 sq.ft Condominium (corner unit - bigger) along with 2 car tandem garage. Deck overlooking the courtyard with river view from the bedrooms & kitchen. The first level hosts Kitchen, Living Room w/ special marble & oak wood burning fireplace, bedroom, full bath and balcony. The second level hosts Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, laundry and master bath with standing shower and a separate jacuzzi bathtub. Central vacuum located on both floors. New AC Unit replaced in 2019 and Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator & Dishwasher replaced within last 5 years. Walking distance to NJ Transit Bus Service to NYC. Condo unit is located in the River Renaissance community! Close to the amazing American Dream Shopping Mega-Mall!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 502 River Renaissance have any available units?
502 River Renaissance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Rutherford, NJ.
What amenities does 502 River Renaissance have?
Some of 502 River Renaissance's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 River Renaissance currently offering any rent specials?
502 River Renaissance isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 River Renaissance pet-friendly?
No, 502 River Renaissance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Rutherford.
Does 502 River Renaissance offer parking?
Yes, 502 River Renaissance does offer parking.
Does 502 River Renaissance have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 River Renaissance does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 River Renaissance have a pool?
No, 502 River Renaissance does not have a pool.
Does 502 River Renaissance have accessible units?
No, 502 River Renaissance does not have accessible units.
Does 502 River Renaissance have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 River Renaissance has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 River Renaissance have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 River Renaissance has units with air conditioning.
