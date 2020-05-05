502 River Renaissance

Amenities

2-bedroom plus bonus room/loft (that can also be used as a family room/gym/..), 2-bathroom 1612 sq.ft Condominium (corner unit - bigger) along with 2 car tandem garage. Deck overlooking the courtyard with river view from the bedrooms & kitchen. The first level hosts Kitchen, Living Room w/ special marble & oak wood burning fireplace, bedroom, full bath and balcony. The second level hosts Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, laundry and master bath with standing shower and a separate jacuzzi bathtub. Central vacuum located on both floors. New AC Unit replaced in 2019 and Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator & Dishwasher replaced within last 5 years. Walking distance to NJ Transit Bus Service to NYC. Condo unit is located in the River Renaissance community! Close to the amazing American Dream Shopping Mega-Mall!