Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Winter Rental!!Lovely seashore colonial located in the desirable town of Deal NJ. This home has 7 renovated bedrooms, updated bathrooms, hardwood floors and a fully renovated basement. Updated eat in kitchen, loads of living space and a beautiful wrap around porch. Located two blocks from the beach!!! Close to house of worship, transportation and shopping. Also available for Summer rental MLS #22008766