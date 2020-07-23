/
rising sun lebanon
20 Apartments for rent in Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE📍
Rising Sun-Lebanon
337 W BIRDIE LANE
337 W Birdie Ln, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2444 sqft
One year old home in Jonathan's Landing. 4 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 2 Car garage, and a full unfinished basement perfect for storage or a gym room.
Rising Sun-Lebanon
9 EDGEWATER DRIVE
9 Edgewater Drive, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the community of St. Jones Landing. Income must be three times the rental amount and subject to credit and criminal background. Photos are of Similar unit. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Rising Sun-Lebanon
17 EDGEWATER DRIVE
17 Edgewater Drive, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
Brand new home located in the beautiful community of St. Jones Landing. Income must be three times the rent and all applicants are subject to both a credit and criminal background check. Photo's are of a similar unit.
Results within 1 mile of Rising Sun-Lebanon
77 Bay Hill Lane
77 Bay Hill Lane, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is nestled in the Linkside Development in beautiful Magnolia DE. This cozy townhome is spacious and located close to everything, shopping and entertainment. This Gorgeous townhome won't last long.
1202 BRIARBUSH ROAD
1202 Briarbush Road, Kent County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
3040 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Farmhouse situated on working 200+ acre farm in the Caesar Rodney School District. House is just over 3000 square feet and has two offices on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Rising Sun-Lebanon
Verified
Village of Westover
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,160
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.
26 CHATHAM COURT
26 Chatham Court, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1728 sqft
End unit condo in desirable location. Updated kitchen offers a built-in oven, therma-door stove, wine cooler & lots of cabinets. Updated tile flooring in the foyer & living room leads to the inviting gas fireplace.
801 COMMONS LANE
801 Commons Lane, Camden, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1144 sqft
Partially finished basement could be used as family room. Fenced in rear yard, living room has a fireplace. Kitchen is an eat-in. To view the home an application must be submitted first at delawarerentals.managebuilding.
130 NOB HILL ROAD
130 Nob Hill Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
3BR 2.5BA Townhome - like new and in a great convenient location. Close to major shopping, DAFB , DSU and State Offices. HOA cost included in rent. HOA pays for lawn care. Lovely home, no lawn maintenance!
Highland Acres South
41 ASBURY AVENUE
41 Asbury Avenue, Highland Acres, DE
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 41 ASBURY AVENUE in Highland Acres. View photos, descriptions and more!
31 E PEACH STREET
31 Peach Street, Camden, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1376 sqft
Absolutely NO Tours or appointments will be scheduled, or applications processed - through Zillow, Trulia, or Hot Pads. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch home with stove & refrigerator available early August after current tenant vacates.
Edgehill
36 GREENHILL AVENUE
36 Greenhill Avenue, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Great ranch close to all Dover has to offer just off of Rt 13 in the heart of Dover. This cutie has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Dinning room, living room combo with master suite and full bath. Second bedroom shares the hall bath.
104 PERIWINKLE DRIVE
104 Periwinkle Drive, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1112 sqft
Outstanding two bedroom town home with a one car garage, it has granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. It is located in west Dover close to many amenities and not far from Dover AFB. Apply today!
21 Heritage Dr
21 Heritage Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Capital School District - Nice 3 Bedroom townhome located close to local businesses and schools. No thru traffic, small yard and lower recreation room with lots of possibilities. Monthly income needs to be 3x the rent. 1150 x 3 = $3,450.
276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE
276 Stonebridge Drive, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1661 sqft
Like new ranch home tucked at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with over-sized yard adjourning common community areas. 42" cabinets, custom designed kitchen, kitchen overlooks gathering room with inviting gas fireplace.
Village of Westover
255 Northdown Dr
255 Northdown Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 236731 This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13.
Highland Acres
40 STEELE ROAD
40 Steele Road, Kent Acres, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
This beautiful home sits in a central location, also in the award winning Caesar Rodney school district. Easy access to route 13 and route 1. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a sun room, and shed in great sized backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Rising Sun-Lebanon
Verified
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
156 MEADOW RIDGE PARKWAY
156 Meadow Ridge Parkway, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Great house in quaint rural community. Minutes from Dover and close to DAFB. Golf course near by too! Very spacious rooms offer plenty of room for everyone to live comfortably.
4452 W DENNEYS ROAD
4452 West Denneys Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4452 W DENNEYS ROAD in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Rising Sun-Lebanon start at $1,250/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Rising Sun-Lebanon area include University of Delaware, Wesley College, Salisbury University, Rowan University, and Widener University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rising Sun-Lebanon from include Wilmington, Newark, Salisbury, Dover, and Aberdeen.
