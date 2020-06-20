716 ATLANTIC AVENUE

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt, with amazing NEW kitchen and bath, nestled in the center of town, across from the Farmer's Market, and just 2 blocks from the Collingswood Patco station. Large Kitchen with granite countetops, garbage disposal, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas stove and side by side refrigerator. Kitchen has large island, and opens to Dining Room and Living Room, with newly refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom is NEW, with stackable wa/dr. Second floor of apt has three Bedrooms and one extra room for storage and/or closet. Home gets great light because of the large windows. Private side entrance to apt, with it's own porch. Use of backyard, park in rear. Landlord pays heat and CCMUA. Tenant pays Collingswood water and sewer. Require NTN application, great credit a must. Vacant, easy to show!