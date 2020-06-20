All apartments in Collingswood
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

716 ATLANTIC AVENUE

716 Atlantic Avenue · (856) 858-2200
Location

716 Atlantic Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 3108 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt, with amazing NEW kitchen and bath, nestled in the center of town, across from the Farmer's Market, and just 2 blocks from the Collingswood Patco station. Large Kitchen with granite countetops, garbage disposal, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas stove and side by side refrigerator. Kitchen has large island, and opens to Dining Room and Living Room, with newly refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom is NEW, with stackable wa/dr. Second floor of apt has three Bedrooms and one extra room for storage and/or closet. Home gets great light because of the large windows. Private side entrance to apt, with it's own porch. Use of backyard, park in rear. Landlord pays heat and CCMUA. Tenant pays Collingswood water and sewer. Require NTN application, great credit a must. Vacant, easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE have any available units?
716 ATLANTIC AVENUE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE have?
Some of 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
716 ATLANTIC AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collingswood.
Does 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE offer parking?
No, 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE have a pool?
No, 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 ATLANTIC AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
