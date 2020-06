Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor. Concrete patio in yard for enjoyment and an area to garden. Close to PATCO, the downtown for shopping and restaurants. Knights Park is a few blocks away, and your are very close to the Cooper River Park.