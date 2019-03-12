All apartments in Collingswood
Find more places like 401 CHAMPION AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collingswood, NJ
/
401 CHAMPION AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:15 AM

401 CHAMPION AVENUE

401 Champion Avenue · (609) 868-6888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Collingswood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

401 Champion Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This fully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, light and bright living room, and kitchen! Washer and dryer are located in the basement where you also have additional storage! Close to Collings Ave restaurants as well as downtown Collingswood featuring many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Only a 4 minute drive to the Ferry Avenue PATCO stop (or 15 min walk). Collingswood school systems (might come up as Oaklyn on GPS/online). Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Landlord covers landscaping and major snow storm snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 CHAMPION AVENUE have any available units?
401 CHAMPION AVENUE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 CHAMPION AVENUE have?
Some of 401 CHAMPION AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 CHAMPION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
401 CHAMPION AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 CHAMPION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 401 CHAMPION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collingswood.
Does 401 CHAMPION AVENUE offer parking?
No, 401 CHAMPION AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 401 CHAMPION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 CHAMPION AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 CHAMPION AVENUE have a pool?
No, 401 CHAMPION AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 401 CHAMPION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 401 CHAMPION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 CHAMPION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 CHAMPION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 CHAMPION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 CHAMPION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 401 CHAMPION AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108

Similar Pages

Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 Bedrooms
Collingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Gym
Collingswood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ
Burlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity