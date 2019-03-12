401 CHAMPION AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This fully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, light and bright living room, and kitchen! Washer and dryer are located in the basement where you also have additional storage! Close to Collings Ave restaurants as well as downtown Collingswood featuring many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Only a 4 minute drive to the Ferry Avenue PATCO stop (or 15 min walk). Collingswood school systems (might come up as Oaklyn on GPS/online). Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Landlord covers landscaping and major snow storm snow removal.