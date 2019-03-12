265 Haddon Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Large, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with separate entrance. The front of the apartment is a large Living room that overlooks Haddon Ave with hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light. The bedrooms are in the middle of the apartment and both feature hardwood floors. The kitchen and bath are in the back of the apartment along with a sunroom. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops and gas range and the bathroom has new flooring and vanity. Gas hot water heat, gas hot water and gas cooking.



Entrance is on Right side of building.



Lease Terms

1-Year Lease

Rent: $1,395/month

Security Deposit $1,000

$2,395 due prior to move-in



Tenant Requirements & Application

Apply at www.oakstreethomes.com

$30 per person (18 yr +) fee paid on website

Criteria Considered for approval:

Income – household income must be at least 3x rent.

Background – no eviction or eviction filings on record. Good landlord history and references preferred

Credit – Bad credit is ok as long as negative credit is not due to unpaid rent



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.