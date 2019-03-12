All apartments in Collingswood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:50 PM

265 Haddon Avenue

265 Haddon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

265 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with separate entrance. The front of the apartment is a large Living room that overlooks Haddon Ave with hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light. The bedrooms are in the middle of the apartment and both feature hardwood floors. The kitchen and bath are in the back of the apartment along with a sunroom. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops and gas range and the bathroom has new flooring and vanity. Gas hot water heat, gas hot water and gas cooking.

Entrance is on Right side of building.

Lease Terms
1-Year Lease
Rent: $1,395/month
Security Deposit $1,000
$2,395 due prior to move-in

Tenant Requirements & Application
Apply at www.oakstreethomes.com
$30 per person (18 yr +) fee paid on website
Criteria Considered for approval:
Income – household income must be at least 3x rent.
Background – no eviction or eviction filings on record. Good landlord history and references preferred
Credit – Bad credit is ok as long as negative credit is not due to unpaid rent

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Haddon Avenue have any available units?
265 Haddon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collingswood, NJ.
Is 265 Haddon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
265 Haddon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Haddon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Haddon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 265 Haddon Avenue offer parking?
No, 265 Haddon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 265 Haddon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Haddon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Haddon Avenue have a pool?
No, 265 Haddon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 265 Haddon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 265 Haddon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Haddon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Haddon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Haddon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Haddon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
