3 bedroom apartments
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cliffwood Beach, NJ
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
267 Barbara Place
267 Barbara Place, Monmouth County, NJ
267 Barbara Place, Monmouth County, NJ
24 NW First Street
24 NW 1st St, Keyport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
CHARMING SINGLE FAMILY HOME, OFFERING LARGE LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, 2 FULL BATHS AND FINISHED BASEMENT. AMPLE STORAGE IN ATTIC WITH EASY ACCESS, SHED IN BACKYARD. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS ON FIRST LEVEL.
Morganville
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb
Tottenville
37 Summit Road
37 Summit Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
20194H-BRAND NEW DUPLEX 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND ACCESS TO YARD, CENTRAL AIR, W/DR HOOKUPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN. PAVERS IN BACKYARD, DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE!
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.
156 Seeley Avenue
156 Seeley Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
DUPLEX STYLE 2 FAMILY - RECENTLY UPDATED - 3 BEDROOM WITH DRIVEWAY AND PRIVATE REAR YARD - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
84 Bethany Road
84 Bethany Road, Monmouth County, NJ
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath homes features an open rocking chair porch, Bay window brings bright sunlight into the combo living room dining room and kitchen area.
Morganville
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Appliances * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods... Great Schools & Great Commute
54 Thorne Lane
54 Thorn Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious home. 3 big bedrooms with enough closet space. Convenient laundry on 2nd level. Main level has an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living area, half bath. 1 car driveway. Huge, fenced yard in the back. Great commuter location. Old Bridge Schools
Morganville
304 Wembley Place
304 Wembley Place, Morganville, NJ
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME ** This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom center hall colonial home with two story entry, new hardwood floors, private location backing to woods can be yours! The home has 9ft ceilings, master suite with his and
80 Seabreeze Way
80 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Spacious Lower Level Rental In Keansburg. Three Bedrooms, One Full Bath With Washer And Dryer For Your Convenience. Backyard Access As Well. Close To Beaches, Downtown Keansburg, Shopping, GSP & More! Credit Report, 1.
2 Pine Tree Terrace
2 Pine Tree Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2064 sqft
Desirable townhouse at The Woods at Holmdel. Three bedroom, two and a half bath rooms. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets and master bathroom. Second floor laundry.
108 S Broadway
108 South Broadway Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated and lovely 3 bedroom upper level apartment offers a spacious living room and open kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and microwave. All rooms are spacious.
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
29 Stratton Road
29 Stratton Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Nothing has been spared in this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath brick front home that has it all! Hardwood floors throughout, custom details, 2 story foyer and family room. Office/Library off the family room with french doors.
604 Vale Drive
604 Vale Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
This gorgeous contemporary colonial house with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms belongs to the desirable Marlboro school district system! Located in one of Marlboro's most convenient locations, it is close to the NY bus and train station, the PKWY,
41 Seabreeze Way
41 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch.
148 Northampton Drive N148
148 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION IN CUL DE SAC WITH DECK FACING LARGE REAR SPACE. LIKE HAVING YOUR OWN BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER FURNACE AND REFRIGERATOR. GREAT HOLMDEL SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, BUSES AND TRAIN.
307 Springlawn Avenue
307 Springlawn Avenue, Matawan, NJ
307 Springlawn Avenue, Matawan, NJ
Morganville
126 Beacon Hill Road
126 Beacon Hill Road, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious home on 2 acre private lot offers 3 bedrooms. Master and 2nd bedroom on the main level and another master bedroom in the finished basement.
16 Crescent Place
16 Crescent Place, Monmouth County, NJ
Beautiful 4/5 bedroom house for rent on a Cul-de-sac with renovated kitchen spacious, dining room, family room with fireplace, plenty of closets and storage, washer & dryer, great outdoor space for grilling and garage. Sorry no pets allowed.
21 Persimmon Lane
21 Persimmon Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2009 sqft
21 Persimmon Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
