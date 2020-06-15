805 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 805

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool concierge

Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 173941



NO FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS, TWO FREE MONTHS in 18 MONTHS LEASES!



Walking Distance to and from Riello you will find the BEST Restaurants and Shops With the most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacious Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much More. If you work in NYC your commute will be easy and just minutes away!



Cora Murray

Group 26

646 819 9160

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173941

(RLNE5844147)