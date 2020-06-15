All apartments in Cliffside Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

805 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 805

805 Gorge Road · (646) 819-9160
Location

805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 805 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
pool
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 173941

NO FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS, TWO FREE MONTHS in 18 MONTHS LEASES!

Transforming nature's natural energy into power which fuels life, in every condition and expression: this is the main aim of RIELLO!

Walking Distance to and from Riello you will find the BEST Restaurants and Shops With the most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacious Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much More. If you work in NYC your commute will be easy and just minutes away!

Please contact me today for the Best Apartment Options in the Market!

Relocations to Weehawken, WNY, North Bergen, Edgewater and Fort Lee Please contact me today!

Cora Murray
Group 26
646 819 9160
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173941
Property Id 173941

(RLNE5844147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

