This newly renovated one-bedroom apartment offers high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets with tiled back splash, and a beautifully renovated new bathroom. A cedar closet in the foyer and sizable closets in the living room and bedroom provide plenty of storage. Additional storage is also available. Superintendent lives on site in this well-maintained building. This unit is located back side of Anderson for your peaceful enjoyment. Great location with convenient shopping and restaurants nearby. A commuter's delight with express buses to NYC!This condominium is immaculate and is ready for immediate move in. HEAT AND WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENTAL. A must see!