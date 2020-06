Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

This New construction townhome boasting over 2,800 Square feet. This 3 full bedroom, 3 full bathroom, & 2 half bathroom is highlighted by a grand entrance and open concept main living area. Surrounded by Wainscoting and crown molding, this luxurious home also features Sonos ready speakers both inside and outside of the home. To maximize entertainment this home offers 3 outdoor spaces, which include a rooftop deck with Skyline views of NYC.