3 bedroom apartments
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ
16 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,226
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
1 Unit Available
Chatham
42 ROOSEVELT AVE
42 Roosevelt Avenue, Chatham, NJ
Gem of a house conveniently located near downtown Chatham. Cape Cod house with garage. Corner lot, ideal for gardening. Hardwood floors. Nice sunroom. Convenient to NYC train, and shopping. Top rated Chatham schools.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham
1 Unit Available
Chatham
231 RIVEREDGE DR
231 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
Bright, spacious, open floor plan. 2 Balconies overlooking private, serene woodlands. Resort style living! Pool, tennis and club house amenities. Inside you will find new hardwood floors on the first floor.
1 Unit Available
Summit
34 FAIRVIEW AVE, Apt.2
34 Fairview Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED and decorated 4 BR, 2 full bath apartment on second and third floors. NO PETS. No Smoking. Very desirable and quiet residential neighborhood. Train station is one mile, door-to-door.
1 Unit Available
Madison
8 INDEPENDENCE CT
8 Independence Court, Madison, NJ
Beautiful Georgian Colonial located on quiet tree lined residential street. Spacious home boasts large open foyer, formal LR and DR, family room w FP and eat in kitchen with gourmet appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
29 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
3 Units Available
Summit
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1305 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
1 Unit Available
Florham Park
16 ROOSEVELT BLVD
16 Roosevelt Boulevard, Florham Park, NJ
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage Expanded Cape on beautiful lot & street! 1st Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family room, access to 2 car garage, deck, 2 bedrooms & full bath; 2nd...
1 Unit Available
Summit
43 ASHLAND RD
43 Ashland Road, Summit, NJ
Great Location! Short Walk to downtown Summit, NYC train, Brayton elementary school and the middle school. Entry Foyer & LR w/chestnut trim, stain glass windows. MBR w/updated Bath. Kit.
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Mountainside
1474 Alpine Ridge Way
1474 Alpine Ridge Way, Mountainside, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2731 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1474 Alpine Ridge Way in Mountainside. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
326 VICTOR ST
326 Victor Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room.
1 Unit Available
58 HARRISON DR
58 Harrison Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Great location! Splendid ranch home gleams on a beautiful and quiet cul-de-sac. Easy one story living. Walkable to highly rated Hughes elementary school. Large backyard w/ patio and deck for both privacy and outdoor activities. .Great school system.
1 Unit Available
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location house for rent, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, close to major highway and shopping centers. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application. House was Professionally painted and cleaned.
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
116 WELLINGTON AVE
116 Wellington Avenue, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
Renovated 3 bedroom and 2.1 bath Colonial in desirable Glenwood section of Short Hills, walk distance to school and trains. The home offers open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, arched doorways.
1 Unit Available
5 AUDOBON RD
5 Audobon Road, Essex County, NJ
A Beautiful 4 Bedrms 2 FB 1 Cargarege single house in Livingston for rent, excellent location close to NYC bus stop, town center shopping & dining, top rated NJ schools, nice backyard with open porch nice living room w/open kitchen, all HW floors,
1 Unit Available
10 MACOPIN DR
10 Macopin Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
A fabulous single house w/3 Bedrms 2 full baths 1 Cargarage in Livingston for rent, Prime Livingston HS location also close to elementary school, NYCbus stop, large master suite w/luxury bathrm sunny family room large size deck overlook beautiful
1 Unit Available
Chatham
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.
1 Unit Available
New Providence
127 SAGAMORE DR
127 Sagamore Drive, New Providence, NJ
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms split level home located in desirable Murray Hill section of New Providence. First floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and custom center island, Most of the appliances are updated.
1 Unit Available
Summit
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown shopping,Summit,Midtown Direct trains, & schools. The basement alone as big as the 1st fl. fully finished w/ full bath.
1 Unit Available
Summit
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.
1 Unit Available
89 W NORTHFIELD RD
89 West Northfield Road, Essex County, NJ
UPDATED LARGE RENOVATED COLONIAL WITH UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE & GREAT ROOM, PLUS 2 DENS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER WINDOWS, CENTRAL AIR AND WALK UP ATTICE FOR STORAGE, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL
1 Unit Available
1 FLORENCE AVE
1 Florence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful /updated 3 bedroom colonial on a quiet street with a fantastic yard. Available 8/1 No pets or smokers
