Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Location! Just a couple blocks to the train station and the center of town. The condo is tucked back off the road overlooking the courtyard in the front and a grassy rear yard. Light and bright, this ranch style condo is conveniently located on the first floor. Kitchen opens to dining area, so the space is open with an easy flow. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with new refrigerator and microwave.