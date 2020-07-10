/
apartments with washer dryer
159 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ with washer-dryer
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Carteret
28 WHEELER AVE
28 Wheeler Avenue, Carteret, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for 7/1/2020 occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout, access to backyard, and parking included! Laundry in unit and access to the basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for the first $150 of repairs
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,020
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Elizabeth Port
218 Bond St 2
218 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Quiet enjoyment - Property Id: 315210 Beautiful large 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Livingroom, dining room, and extra-large kitchen in a quiet neighborhood. 10 minutes to Jersey Garden shopping mall, 15 minutes into New York.
Annadale
20 Allen Place 2 fl
20 Allen Place, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
SE Annadale, Large 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 305652 Second floor apartment, 2 bedroom with Dishwasher, Oven , Microwave, Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. All like new. Whirl pool bath, and covered terrace with windows.
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
Prince's Bay
178 Foster Road
178 Foster Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2728 sqft
Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern
Great Kills
80 Luke Court
80 Luke Court, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Bright two bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor. Apartment features washer/dryer, central AC, ceiling fans and driveway for parking. No pets and no smoking!
Westerleigh
309 Bryson Avenue
309 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3500 sqft
A must see !! Brand new construction, be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 1 bath with all brand new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops washer/dryer in unit, all hardwood floors. Lighting fixtures that are just beautiful in every room.
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
Iselin
1910 woodbridge commons way
1910 Woodbridge Commons Way, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Best location!!! Beautiful 1bd/ba condo for rent - Property Id: 315254 *For rent by owner *One of the best location in a park-like settings! * Move right into this beautiful end unit ground floor condo.
Colonia
145 Savoth Lane
145 Savoth Ln, Colonia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256 New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township.
Iselin
55 Gill Lane
55 Gill Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
900 sqft
Fully furnished apartment with brand new appliances and furniture. All utilities included!
1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit
1150 West Saint Georges Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo with basement - Property Id: 306451 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom. First floor courtyard unit with basement, great parking spot and water included! In unit washer and dryer.
Great Kills
33 Corona Avenue
33 Corona Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS CLASSY AND STYLISH WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL WITH ENTERTAINER'S YARD INCLUDES FURNITURE, AND PARKING, BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER , GREAT DEAL WITH ALL YOUR UTILITIES PAID BY LANDLORD. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
307 E Elizabeth Avenue
307 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Condo unit available for Annual Rental featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.
202 CENTENNIAL AVE
202 Centennial Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This 2nd floor apartment has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. off street parking and is impeccable maintained. Use of basement. Available mid July for your occupancy.
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$3,400
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road, #1d
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation
Elizabeth Port
325 Pine Street
325 Pine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Elizabeth. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.
Rahway
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1079 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
