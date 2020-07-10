109 KENWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this lovely updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Desirable Kenwood. You will appreciate the open floor plan of the living room and kitchen. The Kitchen has a large pantry, open breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a bright and beautiful tile back splash. The Family room has plenty of space for an eat-in area and allows you to look out on to the balcony through the sliding glass doors. The Master bedroom features TWO closets with built in shelving. The second bedroom is a great size with a nice closet as well. The full bath has been stylishly done with updated vanity and nice tile detail in the shower. Convenient in-unit Washer and Dryer right off of the Kitchen. Convenient access to Shopping, Restaurants and Major Highways. Please call for your private tour with me today!