All apartments in Camden County
Find more places like 109 KENWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camden County, NJ
/
109 KENWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

109 KENWOOD DRIVE

109 Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

109 Kenwood Drive, Camden County, NJ 08081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this lovely updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Desirable Kenwood. You will appreciate the open floor plan of the living room and kitchen. The Kitchen has a large pantry, open breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a bright and beautiful tile back splash. The Family room has plenty of space for an eat-in area and allows you to look out on to the balcony through the sliding glass doors. The Master bedroom features TWO closets with built in shelving. The second bedroom is a great size with a nice closet as well. The full bath has been stylishly done with updated vanity and nice tile detail in the shower. Convenient in-unit Washer and Dryer right off of the Kitchen. Convenient access to Shopping, Restaurants and Major Highways. Please call for your private tour with me today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 KENWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
109 KENWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camden County, NJ.
What amenities does 109 KENWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 109 KENWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 KENWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
109 KENWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 KENWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 109 KENWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 109 KENWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 109 KENWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 109 KENWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 KENWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 KENWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 109 KENWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 109 KENWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 109 KENWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 KENWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 KENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 KENWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 KENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Ridge Apartments
101 E Gibbsboro Rd
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd
Blackwood, NJ 08012
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln
Voorhees, NJ 08043
Magnolia Park
1112 Magnolia Ave
Camden, NJ 08103
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane
Greentree, NJ 08003
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12
Camden County, NJ 08110

Similar Pages

Camden County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAWilliamstown, NJPitman, NJMerchantville, NJWoodbury, NJStratford, NJGloucester City, NJEchelon, NJ
Berlin, NJBellmawr, NJRamblewood, NJRunnemede, NJMagnolia, NJClementon, NJGreentree, NJHaddon Heights, NJHaddonfield, NJTurnersville, NJWestville, NJCollingswood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University