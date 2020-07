Amenities

Two Bedroom condo located on the 2nd floor of the Cherry Parke development. Secure common entry in the front of the building. Enter a spacious and open living room, dining room and white galley kitchen. This easy to maintain condo is in a manicured community close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants, and Cooper River Park. Heat and hot water included. Must have good credit.