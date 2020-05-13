69 Bloomfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Available Now to Move Into! Move-in-condition! Spacious Two Family unit on first floor with two bedrooms, full bath with tub/shower, eat-in-kitchen. Newly painted, new stove, and new barber carpet. Own laundry newer machines and own electric not co-shared. Screened front porch usage for tenant. Parking for two cars on site. Tenant pays for heat, water, sewer, electric, snow removal and tenant insurance. Last two months PSEG was $65 a month, winter months approximately $160 a month, water/sewer is approximately $55 a month based on 22,000 gallon consumption. BRAND NEW BERBER CARPET, NEW GAS STOVE, JUST PAINTED! Landlord will not repair or replace washer/dryer. Requirements: 1 month rent at time of lease $1800, 1 1/2 month security $2700 and 1 month realtor fee $1800. NO PETS and NO SMOKING ON PREMESIS. Owner is a licensed NJ Realtor.