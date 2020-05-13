All apartments in Caldwell
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

69 Bloomfield Avenue

69 Bloomfield Avenue · (973) 885-2190
Location

69 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006
Caldwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now to Move Into! Move-in-condition! Spacious Two Family unit on first floor with two bedrooms, full bath with tub/shower, eat-in-kitchen. Newly painted, new stove, and new barber carpet. Own laundry newer machines and own electric not co-shared. Screened front porch usage for tenant. Parking for two cars on site. Tenant pays for heat, water, sewer, electric, snow removal and tenant insurance. Last two months PSEG was $65 a month, winter months approximately $160 a month, water/sewer is approximately $55 a month based on 22,000 gallon consumption. BRAND NEW BERBER CARPET, NEW GAS STOVE, JUST PAINTED! Landlord will not repair or replace washer/dryer. Requirements: 1 month rent at time of lease $1800, 1 1/2 month security $2700 and 1 month realtor fee $1800. NO PETS and NO SMOKING ON PREMESIS. Owner is a licensed NJ Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Bloomfield Avenue have any available units?
69 Bloomfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 Bloomfield Avenue have?
Some of 69 Bloomfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Bloomfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
69 Bloomfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Bloomfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 69 Bloomfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 69 Bloomfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 69 Bloomfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 69 Bloomfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Bloomfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Bloomfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 69 Bloomfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 69 Bloomfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 69 Bloomfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Bloomfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Bloomfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Bloomfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Bloomfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
