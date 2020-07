Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 full bath home with large eat in kitchen , dining room and living room . Full finished basement with family room and laundry room and a 4 car garage with plenty of extra storage. Sits on 1.06 acres and has beautiful yard with 2 custom decks. Located in the Marlton School district .Home has a security system and owner will maintain the lawn. Make your appointment today.