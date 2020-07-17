All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

212 Eclipse Drive

212 Eclipse Drive · (609) 379-5977
Location

212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08505

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640

RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .Impressive 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath , Customized Princeton model with 2 story Foyer home situated on a 1/ 2 acre lot, East facing , with plenty of sunshine dawn or dusk, in Bordens Crossing, features open space and dramatic architectural features with a 2 car garage. Grand, two story Foyer with curved staircase, large Gourmet Kitchen with many upgrades including, slow close kitchen drawers, large custom cabinets, with built in microwave, Pantry Closet, GE Range, stainless steel oven the hood exhaust (Zephyr) with Sam Refrig and Dishwasher. The Morning Room is adjacent to the kitchen and overlooks the private fenced yard . The spacious Family Room with large windows, and gas fired fireplace, is also pre-wired for surround sound. The first has professional office, and a Formal Dining Room. . There is a full bath room on first floor. 9ft Basement. with daylight Windows
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/640
Property Id 640

(RLNE5932145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Eclipse Drive have any available units?
212 Eclipse Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Eclipse Drive have?
Some of 212 Eclipse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Eclipse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
212 Eclipse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Eclipse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Eclipse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 212 Eclipse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 212 Eclipse Drive offers parking.
Does 212 Eclipse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Eclipse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Eclipse Drive have a pool?
No, 212 Eclipse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 212 Eclipse Drive have accessible units?
No, 212 Eclipse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Eclipse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Eclipse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Eclipse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Eclipse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
