212 Eclipse Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640



RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .Impressive 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath , Customized Princeton model with 2 story Foyer home situated on a 1/ 2 acre lot, East facing , with plenty of sunshine dawn or dusk, in Bordens Crossing, features open space and dramatic architectural features with a 2 car garage. Grand, two story Foyer with curved staircase, large Gourmet Kitchen with many upgrades including, slow close kitchen drawers, large custom cabinets, with built in microwave, Pantry Closet, GE Range, stainless steel oven the hood exhaust (Zephyr) with Sam Refrig and Dishwasher. The Morning Room is adjacent to the kitchen and overlooks the private fenced yard . The spacious Family Room with large windows, and gas fired fireplace, is also pre-wired for surround sound. The first has professional office, and a Formal Dining Room. . There is a full bath room on first floor. 9ft Basement. with daylight Windows

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/640

Property Id 640



(RLNE5932145)