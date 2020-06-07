All apartments in Brigantine
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:20 AM

600 W Brigantine Ave

600 W Brigantine Ave · (609) 442-7544
Location

600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool. This gorgeous townhouse style condo was just totally remodeled boasting a brand new kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring throughout, new fireplace, new furnace and a new hot water heater. This secured building features an elevator, gym, covered parking , outside shower, outside storage and is centrally located on 6th Street South and the ocean. Close to shops and restaurants and just steps to the sand! This vacation oasis is a must see! Summer Weekly Rates - May 30th, 2020 -June 20th, 2020 $1,900 per week, June 20th, 2020 - September 5th, 2020 - $2,200 per week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 W Brigantine Ave have any available units?
600 W Brigantine Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 W Brigantine Ave have?
Some of 600 W Brigantine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 W Brigantine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
600 W Brigantine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 W Brigantine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 600 W Brigantine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 600 W Brigantine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 600 W Brigantine Ave does offer parking.
Does 600 W Brigantine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 W Brigantine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 W Brigantine Ave have a pool?
Yes, 600 W Brigantine Ave has a pool.
Does 600 W Brigantine Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 600 W Brigantine Ave has accessible units.
Does 600 W Brigantine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 W Brigantine Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 W Brigantine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 W Brigantine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
