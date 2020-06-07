600 W Brigantine Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool

Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool. This gorgeous townhouse style condo was just totally remodeled boasting a brand new kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring throughout, new fireplace, new furnace and a new hot water heater. This secured building features an elevator, gym, covered parking , outside shower, outside storage and is centrally located on 6th Street South and the ocean. Close to shops and restaurants and just steps to the sand! This vacation oasis is a must see! Summer Weekly Rates - May 30th, 2020 -June 20th, 2020 $1,900 per week, June 20th, 2020 - September 5th, 2020 - $2,200 per week.