Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:02 AM
65 Luxury Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
49 Ocean Dr
49 Ocean Drive West, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
Spend your summer at the shore in this truly amazing beach block home on the south end with inlet, AC Skyline and ocean views. Turn the air on or leave it off the ocean breezes will melt way all the anxiety of life.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
212 4th Street
212 4th St N, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1211 sqft
Georgous beach block property, Rent from June 27 to Sept 19/20 What a DEAL! The perfect summer getaway. 1st floor all on one level. Large open floor plan with nice backyard and shed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
717 STERLING PLACE
717 Sterling Place, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$19,995
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS LIKE NEW 5 BEDROOM AND 3 BATH SHORE HOME HAS EVERYTHING! LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GREAT ROOM WITH BAR, PRIVATE MASTERSUITE WITH SITTING AND DINING AREA WITH MINI
Results within 1 mile of Brigantine
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
126 Madison Ave
126 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
JULY BEACHBLOCK RENTAL!! Recently updated two story home across the street from Waterfront Park!! Three bedrooms, 3 baths features new laminate flooring, open living room and dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen and amazing 360 views from the third
Results within 5 miles of Brigantine
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5806 VENTNOR Ave
5806 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
HAVE THE BEST OF OUR WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE BEACH TOWN IN THIS FABULOUS RENOVATED HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
107 S Baton Rouge Ave
107 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This large 2 bedroom garden level apartment 4 homes from the beach that offers all the amenities for a wonder summer vacation. Rental includes all the utilities (Gas, Water, Electric , Basic Cable.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
2 N Somerset Ave
2 N Somerset Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Corner property just 2 blocks to the beach, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground! And also only 1 block from the bay! Sleeps 11. 4 Bedrooms (pull out couch in sunroom) and 4 Full bathrooms (two are en’suite).
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5103 Winchester Ave
5103 Winchester Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
AMAZING BAY FRONT AUG 1st THRU LABOR DAY RENTAL NEWLY RENOVATED!! The perfect way to spend your summer is at this wonderful home just two blocks to the beach!! This 3-story home features new flooring throughout, gorgeous new kitchen, two new
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
103 S Frankfort Ave
103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
605 N Dorset
605 North Dorset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
Totally renovated rental available from July 15 (2 weeks)to August 31(option of 6 weeks,) half of July at $4000, August for $12,000. This 3 bdrm 2 1/2 bath home has an open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
104 S Marion Ave
104 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous rental! $50,000 from July to mid September, $25,000 for July, or $30,000 for August. Also available for an extended season, if desired. Sleeps a small army, call for details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
105 S Marion Ave
105 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
"A Summer to Remember"... Once apart of the Cunard Shipping Estate, this traditional manor home will take your breath away. This 6 BR 5.5 BA beach block home has been completely renovated.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
2917 Sunset Ave
2917 Sunset Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Adorable, renovated, two-story home on the gorgeous OPEN BAY!! Complete with hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen ft granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, counter seating plus dining room, spacious living room and bonus room that leads
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
11 N Victoria Ave
11 North Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Spend the lazy days of summer enjoying the bay breezes! Watch the boats go by from the sunny front porch. First floor summer rental in a duplex. Just two and half blocks from the beach.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
102 S Marion Ave
102 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$30,000
5000 sqft
This enormous completely renovated 9 BR 9.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009
4800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$34,000
This fabulous OCEAN FRONT CORNER unit located in the beachfront Vassar Square condominiums is the perfect place to spend your summer! The open layout is accented with hardwood and tile floors plus floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic ocean
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
208 N Suffolk Ave
208 North Suffolk Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1080 sqft
ADORABLE RENTAL!! This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 Full bath, Cape Cod home, has just been FULLY renovated.. Highlights include open living room and Kitchen concept, LARGE back porch and detached garage/storage.
