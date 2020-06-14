/
1 bedroom apartments
40 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
719 E Brigantine Ave
719 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
A great 1st floor corner condo in Sand Castle ,ocean front unit with a great view and in ground pool, signed parking for 2 cars. Completely renovated, completely furnished.
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
203 E Brigantine
203 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
644 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL - SEASON May 22 to Sept 8th. 1 Bedroom across the street from the beach. One car assigned parking. Furnished. Washer & Dryer in unit. $ 9,000 for season. Second unit also avail in complex.
Results within 1 mile of Brigantine
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.
Results within 5 miles of Brigantine
Verified
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
111 S Dudley Ave
111 South Dudley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Summer season is close !!! Get ready to relax in this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom condo , Hardwood floors ,Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances , Plantation shutters,Newer & Efficient Air conditioning /Heater wall units in
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5 S Baton Rouge Ave
5 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
RARE OPPORTUNITY 1BD 1BA ground level apartment. Located just 1 ½ blocks from the beautiful Ventnor beaches and boardwalk.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3829 Atlantic Ave
3829 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Beautifully renovated ground floor one bedroom located directly across from the new Stockton College and one block to the Beach and Boardwalk in Lower Chelsea!
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
14 N Weymouth Ave
14 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautiful newly renovated property just steps away from the new movie theater, stores, restaurants, and park by the bay.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
Beachgate Condominiums
600 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
631 sqft
Beautiful private and roomy one large bedroom condo just steps to the beach, REVEL and SHOWBOAT. New ceramic tile flooring thru, just renovated. Modern kitchen and washer and dryer.
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2628 Atlantic Avuene
2628 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$775
Totally renovated. Shows exceptionally well. Nice area. 2 blocks to beach.Near shopping, restaurants and transportation. Come see!!
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3201 Atlantic Ave
3201 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
Super location, renovated building! 2 story building with elevator, washer/dryer room on the first level.
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
143 S South Carolina Ave
143 South South Carolina Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful well kept apartment building just steps away from the boardwalk and beach! Multiple Units available, including a first floor please reach out for more information!
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2715 Boardwalk
2715 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
Beautifully remodeled one bedroom condo at the Historic Ritz Condominiums. This condo has sweeping ocean views looking south towards ocean city. you will have a front row seat to the fireworks every Saturday night.
Chelsea Heights
1 Unit Available
351 N Harrisburg Ave
351 North Harrisburg Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
Check out this newly renovated one bedroom, one full bath apartment for yearly rent!! Open layout living room and spacious bedroom. This apartment is ready for you to move right in. CALL TODAY!!
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
Park Square
1 N Boston Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
682 sqft
Beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment adjacent to O'Donnell Park near the incoming Stockton University Atlantic City Campus and just one block to the Beach and Boardwalk! Features java color wood floors throughout, gleaming white kitchen
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
27 N Annapolis Ave Ave
27 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
616 sqft
Nice and well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd Fl apartment in Bayview Condos! Located in the Lower Chelsea Section of Atlantic City, and just a short walk to the beach and local transportation.
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
607 N Indiana Ave
607 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$600
Ground floor studio, Tenant pays electric. No pets allowed. Newly painted. Bus transportation at door. Tenant screening required.
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
5 S Pennsylvania Ave Ave
5 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$700
One block from the beach! Enjoy the casino views at night & the sand in your toes during the day. Close to public transportation, and minutes from the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk and Steel Pier.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
100 S Berkley Square
100 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Stunning large one bedroom corner condo with terrific views at the marvelous Berkely. Stylishly and completely remodeled. Open floor plan. Beautiful up-scale kitchen and baths. Large bedroom. Great deck. Panoramic views of town and ocean.
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
33 S North Carolina Ave
33 South North Carolina Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Great location next to the resort Casino & hard Rock. Steps the the boardwalk and Beach. Very nice building washers & dryers, intercom, 24 hour security camera. This apartment totally renovated recently like all the others in building.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Bartram
101 South Bartram Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$14,000
BEACH BLOCK FULL SUMMER RENTAL!! Enjoy your beautiful summer mornings with a cup of coffee, and take a look at the stars at night on the rear back patio. This garden level apartment is beach block just steps away from the boardwalk.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Larger One Bedroom UNFURNISHED Condo in one of the best buildings on the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk! Beautiful ocean views from large balcony; has neutral colors and newer carpeting. Rent includes all utilities with basic cable.
