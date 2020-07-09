/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:35 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ with pool
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
305 S 4th Street
305 4th St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse style condominium just steps to the sand.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1490 sqft
OCEAN FRONT SUMMER RENTAL AT THE CLOISTERS BUILDING 4.Here is the perfect summer rental in a wonderful oceanfront complex! Minimal rental is one month: August $6000 or September for $4000. So much to love in this condo with ocean views...
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
530 W Shore Dr Dr
530 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
Bring your boat to Brigantine's magnificent, 5BR, 5.2BA Mediterranean bayfront home. Enjoy the AC skyline from the dock, or private pool.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
4540 W Brigantine Ave
4540 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Oceanfront! Brigantine Island Beach Resort, 4th floor unit with panoramic views! Just steps to the beach and sparkling in-ground pool! Secure building has an elevator and assigned parking spot. Priced right
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
5203 Waterview Dr
5203 Waterview Drive, Brigantine, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$2,300
Luxurious 7 bedroom beach house on Brigantine Island can accommodate 14 guests (6 Single beds, 3 Futons, 3 Sofa beds, & 1 Queen bed) In-ground pool (open from 5/1 - 10/1) ,5 1 ,is great for pool volleyball or cooling off after a day in the sun.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
107 E Brigantine Ave Ave
107 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
660 sqft
Ahoy Matey. Welcome home for your summer retreat. Take a look at the Clipper Ship Unit 211. This unit has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room and Stocked Kitchen. Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed and TV.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
719 E Brigantine Ave
719 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
A great 1st floor corner condo in Sand Castle ,ocean front unit with a great view and in ground pool, signed parking for 2 cars. Completely renovated, completely furnished.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
323 S 44th Street
323 44th St S, Brigantine, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Islander - Unit 19 - Spiral Unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Top deck has views of ocean. Ashore also has rental on this property. New furniture going into unit - New pictures coming soon. call to show.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
407 ALBACORE LANE
407 Albacore Lane, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
YEARLY RENTAL AT THE MOORINGS! GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM & 2.5 BATH LUXURY TOWNHOUSE AT THE MOORINGS WITH EVERY AMENITY! 4 DECKS, GARAGE, HEATED POOL AND MUCH MORE!
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
23 DELMAR LANE
23 Delmar Drive, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BEST LOCATION AT MOON BAY! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC UNOBSTRUCTED BAY VIEWS! LIVING ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, POOL AND MORE! GREAT CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION! YEARLY RENTAL.
1 of 24
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1303 East Shore Dr
1303 East Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Recently Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a new kitchen including new cabinets, granite counter-tops, new appliances, new flooring throughout, and all new bathrooms (3 of them!) This top-floor, immaculate, condo has water views everywhere.
Results within 1 mile of Brigantine
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.
Results within 5 miles of Brigantine
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5806 VENTNOR Ave
5806 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
HAVE THE BEST OF OUR WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE BEACH TOWN IN THIS FABULOUS RENOVATED HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Live in luxury at the shore! Welcome home to the Plaza located on the boardwalk just a short distance to having your toes in the sand or relaxing poolside. Enjoy all of the amenities the Plaza has to offer...
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3501 Boardwalk
3501 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$5,500
Live by the ocean on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. Enjoy the beach, the consinos and everything else Atlantic City has to offer. Just bring your toothbrush and move in.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe Park
914 N Indiana
914 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-detached Rancher. Very clean and updated Granite . each room. Relax on the Front Porch in your Fenced in Yard. Then go in back and set up a Grill and a Pool for the children.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$7,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
640 Atlantic Ave
640 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009
4800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$34,000
This fabulous OCEAN FRONT CORNER unit located in the beachfront Vassar Square condominiums is the perfect place to spend your summer! The open layout is accented with hardwood and tile floors plus floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic ocean
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1515 Boardwalk
1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
236 N Derby
236 N Derby Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
Welcome to the one-of-a-kind double penthouse at Sunset Harbour in Ventnor Heights.
Similar Pages
Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrigantine 3 BedroomsBrigantine Apartments with Balcony
Brigantine Apartments with GarageBrigantine Apartments with GymBrigantine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrigantine Apartments with ParkingBrigantine Apartments with Pool