Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:33 AM

530 W Shore Dr Dr

530 West Shore Drive · (609) 442-5002
Location

530 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ 08203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Bring your boat to Brigantine's magnificent, 5BR, 5.2BA Mediterranean bayfront home. Enjoy the AC skyline from the dock, or private pool. The home comprises 5 bedrooms: * 1 Master Suite with King size bed, Ensuite Master Bath w/ jacuzzi tub, large stall shower with His & Her Sinks. Gas Fireplace. Television. Walk in closet, with built in wardrobe. Balcony overlooking, pool, dock and boat slips. * 3 Bedrooms Ensuite. (2) w/ Queen Beds, (1) 2 twin over full, bunk beds. * 1 ground level, in-law bedroom w/ Queen bed, ensuite, with walk-in closet. Beyond the grand foyer, is an open plan family room and, kitchen: * Large comfortable reclining sofa's and chair. Gas fireplace, with limestone mantle, and 70" television. * Gourmet kitchen with Wolf / Subzero appliances, wet bar, butlers pantry. Well appointed for creating your favorite meals. * Outdoor dining with large propane grill and seating for 8. * Garage Parking for one, along with ample outdoor parking * Auxiliary Refrigerator in the garage. The Mediterranean, right here in Brigantine. You and your family will create memories that will last a lifetime. Prime dates still available. You will want to book multiple weeks, for multiple years, in this magnificent home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 W Shore Dr Dr have any available units?
530 W Shore Dr Dr has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 W Shore Dr Dr have?
Some of 530 W Shore Dr Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 W Shore Dr Dr currently offering any rent specials?
530 W Shore Dr Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 W Shore Dr Dr pet-friendly?
No, 530 W Shore Dr Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 530 W Shore Dr Dr offer parking?
Yes, 530 W Shore Dr Dr does offer parking.
Does 530 W Shore Dr Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 W Shore Dr Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 W Shore Dr Dr have a pool?
Yes, 530 W Shore Dr Dr has a pool.
Does 530 W Shore Dr Dr have accessible units?
No, 530 W Shore Dr Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 530 W Shore Dr Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 W Shore Dr Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 W Shore Dr Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 W Shore Dr Dr has units with air conditioning.
