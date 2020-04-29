530 W Shore Dr Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Bring your boat to Brigantine's magnificent, 5BR, 5.2BA Mediterranean bayfront home. Enjoy the AC skyline from the dock, or private pool. The home comprises 5 bedrooms: * 1 Master Suite with King size bed, Ensuite Master Bath w/ jacuzzi tub, large stall shower with His & Her Sinks. Gas Fireplace. Television. Walk in closet, with built in wardrobe. Balcony overlooking, pool, dock and boat slips. * 3 Bedrooms Ensuite. (2) w/ Queen Beds, (1) 2 twin over full, bunk beds. * 1 ground level, in-law bedroom w/ Queen bed, ensuite, with walk-in closet. Beyond the grand foyer, is an open plan family room and, kitchen: * Large comfortable reclining sofa's and chair. Gas fireplace, with limestone mantle, and 70" television. * Gourmet kitchen with Wolf / Subzero appliances, wet bar, butlers pantry. Well appointed for creating your favorite meals. * Outdoor dining with large propane grill and seating for 8. * Garage Parking for one, along with ample outdoor parking * Auxiliary Refrigerator in the garage. The Mediterranean, right here in Brigantine. You and your family will create memories that will last a lifetime. Prime dates still available. You will want to book multiple weeks, for multiple years, in this magnificent home.