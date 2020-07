Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spend your summer at the shore in this truly amazing beach block home on the south end with inlet, AC Skyline and ocean views. Turn the air on or leave it off the ocean breezes will melt way all the anxiety of life. The perfect home for lot of family and great for entertaining. Call today this will not last.