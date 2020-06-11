All apartments in Brigantine
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:58 AM

4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd

4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd · (609) 703-9093
Location

4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding. Layout features a Living Room with a Fireplace and Sliders to a Nice Size Deck with Access to the Rear Yard, Dining Area, Kitchen with Breakfast Counter, Laundry Area off of the Kitchen with a Full Size Washer & Dryer, Master Bedroom with Bath and Bay Views, Second Bedroom (Bunk Beds can be removed) and Hall Bath. The unit has two dedicated parking spots. Tenants pay gas, electric, cable and internet. Credit and Background Reports Required. Good Credit a Must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have any available units?
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have?
Some of 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have a pool?
No, 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
