4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding. Layout features a Living Room with a Fireplace and Sliders to a Nice Size Deck with Access to the Rear Yard, Dining Area, Kitchen with Breakfast Counter, Laundry Area off of the Kitchen with a Full Size Washer & Dryer, Master Bedroom with Bath and Bay Views, Second Bedroom (Bunk Beds can be removed) and Hall Bath. The unit has two dedicated parking spots. Tenants pay gas, electric, cable and internet. Credit and Background Reports Required. Good Credit a Must.