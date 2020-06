Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator media room

Luxurious and Stunning! This One of Kind Home is just steps to the Beautiful Brigantine Beach. This home has fantastic Ocean views from the 2nd and 3rd floor! This home was built for entertaining!!! It has a Movie theater with its own kitchen, Full Tuscan Bar, and an Arcade! 2 bedrooms on each floor. 3rd floor with 2 master suites: each boasts a fireplace, a sitting room with wet bar, and a private deck. Your Summer Rental Dream!.. Price stated is a weekly summer rate