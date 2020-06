Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Brielle with a great school system! The Best of Locations... live on a dead end street backing up to Brielle Park! Access the park, walk to the library and the school from your own yard! Lovely Kitchen with new counters, new floor + all new SS Appliances. Newly refinished Hardwood floors. Freshly painted with new moldings. Ceiling fans through-out. New Central Air! Gas heat. FINISHED BASEMENT with brand new carpet and recessed lights... even has a Bilco door for easy access. Attached oversized garage. Relax in your Private Backyard or Bike to the Beach!! * Must have Good Credit!