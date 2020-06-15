All apartments in Brielle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:19 AM

648 Oceanview Road

648 Oceanview Road · (609) 693-5002
Location

648 Oceanview Road, Brielle, NJ 08730
Brielle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 4800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Sprawling and expansive, yet charming and classic, this tastefully renovated and finished custom home is nestled away on over a half acre in a quiet neighborhood on one of Brielle's most sought after streets. This exclusive residence has an estate like feel as the grounds include a circular wrap around paver driveway, pool, pool house and deck, pergola, fire pit, full fencing and fresh, lush landscaping. The interior of the home will impress the most meticulous buyer and features hardwood floors throughout, bright and open spaces with plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, lavish sunken family room, formal living room with wood burning fireplace, exquisite and private master suite, 6 (possibly 7) total bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths, and so much more. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Oceanview Road have any available units?
648 Oceanview Road has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 648 Oceanview Road have?
Some of 648 Oceanview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Oceanview Road currently offering any rent specials?
648 Oceanview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Oceanview Road pet-friendly?
No, 648 Oceanview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brielle.
Does 648 Oceanview Road offer parking?
Yes, 648 Oceanview Road does offer parking.
Does 648 Oceanview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Oceanview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Oceanview Road have a pool?
Yes, 648 Oceanview Road has a pool.
Does 648 Oceanview Road have accessible units?
No, 648 Oceanview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Oceanview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Oceanview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Oceanview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Oceanview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
