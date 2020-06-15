648 Oceanview Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Sprawling and expansive, yet charming and classic, this tastefully renovated and finished custom home is nestled away on over a half acre in a quiet neighborhood on one of Brielle's most sought after streets. This exclusive residence has an estate like feel as the grounds include a circular wrap around paver driveway, pool, pool house and deck, pergola, fire pit, full fencing and fresh, lush landscaping. The interior of the home will impress the most meticulous buyer and features hardwood floors throughout, bright and open spaces with plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, lavish sunken family room, formal living room with wood burning fireplace, exquisite and private master suite, 6 (possibly 7) total bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths, and so much more. A must see!