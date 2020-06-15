All apartments in Brielle
Brielle, NJ
211 Brielle Avenue
211 Brielle Avenue

211 Brielle Avenue · (732) 233-0729
Location

211 Brielle Avenue, Brielle, NJ 08730
Brielle

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Just in time for your last minute get away to the Jersey Shore! Welcome to your beach home, beautifully restored Victorian with luxurious amenities to make your vacation one to never forget. This home includes a pool, SS Appliances, 3 spacious Bedrooms PLUS a loft with a full bathroom! Can sleep up to 10 people. Large Eat-In Kitchen, opens up to private patio. Have your coffee on the peaceful spacious rocking chair wrap- around porch before you head up to Manasquan Beach which is less than a mile away. INCLUDED- 4 Beach Badges, plus 1 Jr badge, Beach Towels, Linens, Bikes, Boogie Boards, Beach Chairs, and umbrellas. Available Aug 10th-September 7th 5K per week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Brielle Avenue have any available units?
211 Brielle Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Brielle Avenue have?
Some of 211 Brielle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Brielle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 Brielle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Brielle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 Brielle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brielle.
Does 211 Brielle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 Brielle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 211 Brielle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Brielle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Brielle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 211 Brielle Avenue has a pool.
Does 211 Brielle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 Brielle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Brielle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Brielle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Brielle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Brielle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
