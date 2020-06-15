211 Brielle Avenue

Amenities

Just in time for your last minute get away to the Jersey Shore! Welcome to your beach home, beautifully restored Victorian with luxurious amenities to make your vacation one to never forget. This home includes a pool, SS Appliances, 3 spacious Bedrooms PLUS a loft with a full bathroom! Can sleep up to 10 people. Large Eat-In Kitchen, opens up to private patio. Have your coffee on the peaceful spacious rocking chair wrap- around porch before you head up to Manasquan Beach which is less than a mile away. INCLUDED- 4 Beach Badges, plus 1 Jr badge, Beach Towels, Linens, Bikes, Boogie Boards, Beach Chairs, and umbrellas. Available Aug 10th-September 7th 5K per week