324 Midland Ave

Very Convenient Location from Train Station with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Dining, Laundry. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, taxes, lawn maintenance. Tenant Pays - 1st $100 of any repairs. Required: Application, Credit Report, Employment Verification, Realtor Fees, Interview with LandLord. For Showings or Inquiries Call or Text Sam 973-722-1852. Tenant Occupied. MUST fill up and sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding COVID-19 NJR and Questionnaire before appointment. Please see uploaded document on the MLS.