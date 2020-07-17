All apartments in Bergen County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

324 Midland Ave

324 Midland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

324 Midland Avenue, Bergen County, NJ 07663

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very Convenient Location from Train Station with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Dining, Laundry. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, taxes, lawn maintenance. Tenant Pays - 1st $100 of any repairs. Required: Application, Credit Report, Employment Verification, Realtor Fees, Interview with LandLord. For Showings or Inquiries Call or Text Sam 973-722-1852. Tenant Occupied. MUST fill up and sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding COVID-19 NJR and Questionnaire before appointment. Please see uploaded document on the MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Midland Ave have any available units?
324 Midland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bergen County, NJ.
Is 324 Midland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
324 Midland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Midland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 324 Midland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bergen County.
Does 324 Midland Ave offer parking?
No, 324 Midland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 324 Midland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Midland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Midland Ave have a pool?
No, 324 Midland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 324 Midland Ave have accessible units?
No, 324 Midland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Midland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Midland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Midland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Midland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
