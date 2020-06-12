157 Apartments for rent in Bay Head, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental! This is not an annual rental. $1,200 per week. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
344 Main Avenue
344 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Weekly Rental... Please review dates below Location... four homes from the ocean...front porch filled with wicker... A very private backyard brick patio for welcoming guests throughout the summer. walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
172 Osborne Avenue
172 Osborne Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
1656 sqft
Currently Booking for Summer of 2020!.......Summer Rental! Totally renovated...4 BR, 2 BA home ideally located , walking distance to beach & just a few blocks to town Center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
68 Bridge Avenue
68 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
101 Osborne Avenue
101 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer Rental! Avail 8/29 on. RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST. This charming Bay Header is close to beach, town & train.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
678 Lake Avenue
678 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1482 sqft
Wonderful Bay Head cape. Three full bedrooms and two full baths. Modern kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining. Rent amount is for week. This house is in mint condition and has a rear deck with awning and outside shower.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
164 Osborne Avenue
164 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
This classic Bay Head home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.. Amenities include large custom open kitchen with commercial stove, dishwasher, sub zero wine and beverage refrigerator, and 2 zone Central AC. All bathrooms are marble with towel warmers.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
336 East Avenue
336 East Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
MUST SEE! Fabulous summer rental! This classic beach home with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with outdoor rinse station offers view from its amazing wraparound porch and wonderful summer breezes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
86 Bridge Avenue
86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the recently replenished beaches.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
45 Strickland Street
45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
3880 sqft
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 8/29 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS ARE RENTED.Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Head

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1153 Ridgefield Drive
1153 Ridgefield Drive, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Seasonal rental offered at $1,400 a week. Newly renovated cottage-style ranch is the perfect summer retreat. Quiet, east of the canal location bordering Pt. Pleasant Beach.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1310 George Street
1310 George Street, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Annual Rental...Point Pleasant Boro, East of the Canal, this side by side duplex home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, kitchen, dining room with sliders leading to the back deck with a fenced in yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1229 Woodsend Road
1229 Woods End Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL LESS THAN 1 MILE TO BAYHEAD BEACHES! Vacation year round in this beautiful location east of canal near Downtown Pt.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
961 East Avenue
961 East Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
A classic Mantoloking oceanfront home, ready for you to enjoy! Fabulous ocean views from many rooms, a dune top deck, and plenty of parking. Come enjoy the wide and peaceful beaches of Mantoloking, and the sparkling ocean...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bay Head, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bay Head renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

