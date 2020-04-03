All apartments in Bay Head
Find more places like 86 Bridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Head, NJ
/
86 Bridge Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

86 Bridge Avenue

86 Bridge Avenue · (908) 456-1666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bay Head
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ 08742
Bay Head

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the recently replenished beaches. 2 bedrooms, & 2 baths, open floorplan, sleeps 6 with a huge yard, outdoor shower, patio, outdoor dining overlooking the lake, gas grill, modern washer dryer, with lots of parking, 4 beach badges, kayaks and more. Bonus detached cottage sleeps 4 more! Rate is weekly for summer rental. all rates including realtor fees. Only remaining weeks are from 7/31-9/13...August thur Labor Day week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Bridge Avenue have any available units?
86 Bridge Avenue has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Bridge Avenue have?
Some of 86 Bridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Bridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
86 Bridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Bridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 86 Bridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Head.
Does 86 Bridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 86 Bridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 86 Bridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Bridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Bridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 86 Bridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 86 Bridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 86 Bridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Bridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Bridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Bridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Bridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 86 Bridge Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Head 2 BedroomsBay Head 3 Bedrooms
Bay Head Apartments with GarageBay Head Apartments with Parking
Bay Head Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity