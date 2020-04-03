86 Bridge Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the recently replenished beaches. 2 bedrooms, & 2 baths, open floorplan, sleeps 6 with a huge yard, outdoor shower, patio, outdoor dining overlooking the lake, gas grill, modern washer dryer, with lots of parking, 4 beach badges, kayaks and more. Bonus detached cottage sleeps 4 more! Rate is weekly for summer rental. all rates including realtor fees. Only remaining weeks are from 7/31-9/13...August thur Labor Day week.