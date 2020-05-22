45 Strickland Street

Amenities
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 8/29 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS ARE RENTED.Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need. 1st flr hosts a custom kit w/eat-in island & breakfast nook that opens to a nice size living rm w/ FP & wet bar, formal DR, butlers pantry & guest suite. 2nd flr features 4 BRs, including a master suite w/vaulted ceiling, designer tiled BA & private balcony & 2 additional guest suites. 3rd flr hosts additional sleeping quarters. Finished bsmt w/game rm that leads to a covered patio w/outdoor kit, bar & TV. Avail 8/29-9/5 @ $13,000 week. Also avail 9/5-1/2/2021 @ $8,500 per wk, $5,250 w/ 3 night min.