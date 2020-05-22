All apartments in Bay Head
Bay Head, NJ
45 Strickland Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:53 PM

45 Strickland Street

45 Strickland Street · (732) 616-3729
Location

45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ 08742
Bay Head

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
new construction
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 8/29 on. ALL OTHER WEEKS ARE RENTED.Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need. 1st flr hosts a custom kit w/eat-in island & breakfast nook that opens to a nice size living rm w/ FP & wet bar, formal DR, butlers pantry & guest suite. 2nd flr features 4 BRs, including a master suite w/vaulted ceiling, designer tiled BA & private balcony & 2 additional guest suites. 3rd flr hosts additional sleeping quarters. Finished bsmt w/game rm that leads to a covered patio w/outdoor kit, bar & TV. Avail 8/29-9/5 @ $13,000 week. Also avail 9/5-1/2/2021 @ $8,500 per wk, $5,250 w/ 3 night min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Strickland Street have any available units?
45 Strickland Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Strickland Street have?
Some of 45 Strickland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Strickland Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Strickland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Strickland Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Strickland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Head.
Does 45 Strickland Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 Strickland Street does offer parking.
Does 45 Strickland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Strickland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Strickland Street have a pool?
Yes, 45 Strickland Street has a pool.
Does 45 Strickland Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Strickland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Strickland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Strickland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Strickland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Strickland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
