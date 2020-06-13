117 Apartments for rent in Robbinsville, NJ

/
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311
2330 New Jersey Highway 33, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
2250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Loft for rent - Robbinsville Town Center - Property Id: 240855 Exquisitely decorated and impeccably kept 2-story condo in The Lofts of Robbinsville Town Center.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1251 PARK STREET
1251 Park Street, Robbinsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2496 sqft
Ready to go!! Single Family, Town Center 3/4 bedroom home was a former model and sits on a beautiful horseshoe of homes on Park Street. This flexible floorplan offers a fourth bedroom or office on the main level with a walk-in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
169 WYNDHAM PLACE
169 Wyndham Pl, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
983 sqft
Well maintained, updated, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo in desirable Wyndham Place.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD
27 Robbinsville - Allentown Road, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
Only 1 unit left for rent! New hardwood flooring throughout, designer and luxurious kitchen with upgraded granite, new kitchen cabinets, new upgraded appliances and brand new half bath.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 N COMMERCE SQUARE
2 North Commerce Square, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1261 sqft
The Lofts! ... Absolutely stunning 2nd floor loft Corner unit with a beautiful view of Robbinsville. Close to Mercer County Park. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and island breakfast nook.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 BURNT CRESCENT
102 Burnet Crescent, Robbinsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2688 sqft
Grand, newer construction end-unit townhouse with 9' ceilings and updated kitchen and bathrooms in the heart of Robbinsville with easy access to Princeton, West Windsor, and shopping.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 BANBURY COURT
9 Banbury Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 BANBURY COURT in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
253 ANDOVER PLACE
253 Andover Pl, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1120 sqft
Did you ever want to move into a place that is brand new? Here you go. Everything is redone. New kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, new heater and a/c. New tile in the bathroom and laundry room, foyer and kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
43 Tynemouth Court
43 Tynemouth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful neutral town home with fabulous floor plan in move right in condition! A wood burning fireplace, new stainless Whirlpool kitchen appliances and a pretty full bath with tub, shower and skylight.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
114 WALDEN CIRCLE
114 Walden Cir, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
888 sqft
Lots of space in this beautifully renovated first floor condo in desirable Hampton Chase, backing to the woods with views and privacy, patio off the sliders and storage. Updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
26 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 WINDSOR POND ROAD
6 Windsor Pond Road, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1549 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 WINDSOR POND ROAD in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
60 WARWICK ROAD
60 Warwick, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2308 sqft
NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES (2019) AND FRESHLY PAINTED (2019) THROUGHOUT! DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY... Emory model 3 BR/2.5 BA End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ponds. Spectacular Location on a premium lot ? Like living in a Single Family Home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
12 MARSH COURT
12 Marsh Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths Townhouse with two entrence, back to open space. Ready to move in. Owner is licensed NJ Real Estate Agent.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
90 DREWES COURT
90 Drewes Ct, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1437 sqft
Everything has been updated in this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in desirable Lawrence Sq. Village. Recently remodeled Kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher, glass mosaic backsplash & ceramic tile in Kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
125 JOSIAH LANE
125 Josiah Lane, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Tucked away in the 55+ Active Adult community of Locust Hill, you'll find this lovely Town Home featuring designer stone exterior, with front, side yard, and backyard entries.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
609 Silver Court
609 Silver Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit in Grandville Arms ready to rent. New windows and full appliance package. Steinert high school. Close to shopping, parks, major highways and transportation. Walking distance to Veterans' Park and RWJ Hospital.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
62 JUNIPER WAY
62 Juniper Way, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Desirable 1st Floor condo in Society Hill offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a full sized laundry room. Very well maintained unit, with newer A/C, furnace and windows, carpet, and light fixtures.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Robbinsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Robbinsville area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Robbinsville from include Philadelphia, Staten Island, New Brunswick, Toms River, and Levittown.
