101 Osborne Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental! Avail 8/29 on. RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST. This charming Bay Header is close to beach, town & train. Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home w/ the perfect rocking chair porch & a fabulous back deck & yard, plenty of room for all your outdoor fun. Features include an open floor plan w/ hardwood floors throughout, living room, dining area, updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor w/ updated jack n jill bath (3 twin beds) & 2nd floor that hosts a master suite (1 king & 2 twin beds). Sorry no pets. 8/29- 9/12 avail @ $4,000 per week, 9/12-10/3 avail @ $3,000 per week.