334 Washington Avenue

Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for your summer vacation. Only 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Many restaurants and Asbury Park nightlife are a short distance away. Lovely open front porch with a beautiful backyard. A/C units, cable/internet, w/d and an outside shower. All utilities and 6 beach badges are included. NO PETS or NO SMOKERS, $200 cleaning fee Available the weeks of 7/11 & 8/22 Home also available as a winter rental @$1800.00 a month, tenant resp for all utilities and $200.00 cleaning fee