Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
334 Washington Avenue
334 Washington Avenue

334 Washington Avenue · (732) 567-5246
Location

334 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for your summer vacation. Only 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Many restaurants and Asbury Park nightlife are a short distance away. Lovely open front porch with a beautiful backyard. A/C units, cable/internet, w/d and an outside shower. All utilities and 6 beach badges are included. NO PETS or NO SMOKERS, $200 cleaning fee Available the weeks of 7/11 & 8/22 Home also available as a winter rental @$1800.00 a month, tenant resp for all utilities and $200.00 cleaning fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Washington Avenue have any available units?
334 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 334 Washington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 334 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 334 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 334 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 334 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 334 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 334 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 334 Washington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
