Oceanfront home located in the sought after Avon By the Sea available for the month of August. This 5 bedroom home offers panoramic views of the Atlantic. Unobstructed views of the coastline make this a special place to enjoy & entertain this summer. Three decks, an outdoor shower and parking for 5 cars. One bedroom on 1st floor. Beach badges & Pool badges included!