Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Avenel, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Results within 1 mile of Avenel

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Avenel
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,379
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
777 CENTRAL AVE
777 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21 ROBBINWOOD TER
21 Robbinwood Terrace, Linden, NJ
Studio
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great mother and daughter, gorgeous single family with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and two kitchens in Sunnyside Linden. Two separate living spaces. First floor has spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
First floor, bright and airy, beautifully maintained apt.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
405-407 CHILTON ST
405-407 Chilton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,895
Lovely apartment very clean, ready to move by 1 June. Parquet floors throughout the house, formal dining room, formal living room. 3 bedrooms plus the front porch was used as a bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Garwood
1 Unit Available
70 4TH AVE 1st Floor
70 4th Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
MUST SEE This spacious,desirable 1st Floor living, 3 lg. Bdrms, 1 bth, EIK, DSW, LR, DR, gleaming HARDWOOD FLRS, BBHW heating, LG full finished carpeted basement w/ Dry Bar walkout to lg.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Roselle Park
1 Unit Available
143 E COLFAX AVE
143 Colfax Avenue East, Roselle Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a split level home. At the end of the grade level entry is a full bath w/a hook-up for a washer & a multi purpose rm. On the first floor is the living rm and dining L, and EI kitchen. The 2nd level has two large brs and a full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.
City Guide for Avenel, NJ

Avenel, New Jersey, is a town within a town. Technically, not a city in its own right, Avenel sits inside the Woodbridge Township, and holds the odd, but not too uncommon, title of "unincorporated community."

Moving to Avenel, New Jersey, means you are moving to the Woodbridge Township in Middlesex County. Avenel is a census designated place that sits within Woodbridge. That is just a fancy way of saying it is a town of sorts recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau, but it hasn't grown up enough to gain the official title of "township" itself. Whether you consider yourself part of Woodbridge or Avenel, you are still opting to live in an area that is near enough to New York City to be fabulous, just minus the big city chaos. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Avenel, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Avenel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

