107 Apartments for rent in Avenel, NJ with balcony
Avenel, New Jersey, is a town within a town. Technically, not a city in its own right, Avenel sits inside the Woodbridge Township, and holds the odd, but not too uncommon, title of "unincorporated community."
Moving to Avenel, New Jersey, means you are moving to the Woodbridge Township in Middlesex County. Avenel is a census designated place that sits within Woodbridge. That is just a fancy way of saying it is a town of sorts recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau, but it hasn't grown up enough to gain the official title of "township" itself. Whether you consider yourself part of Woodbridge or Avenel, you are still opting to live in an area that is near enough to New York City to be fabulous, just minus the big city chaos. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Avenel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.