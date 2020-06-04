307 6th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in 2018 and will be nicely furnished for summer. Updates include attractive flooring throughout, gorgeous kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, front loading washer & dryer, custom bathrooms, upgraded fixtures & ceiling fans in each room! The apartment has central a/c, includes two off street parking spaces in lot behind the house & two beach badges. Tenant shares the beautifully furnished front porch with sectional sofa & dining table with the downstairs tenant. Extend to 9/30 for $4500. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.