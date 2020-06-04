All apartments in Asbury Park
307 6th Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:11 PM

307 6th Avenue

307 Sixth Avenue · (732) 681-0027
Location

307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in 2018 and will be nicely furnished for summer. Updates include attractive flooring throughout, gorgeous kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, front loading washer & dryer, custom bathrooms, upgraded fixtures & ceiling fans in each room! The apartment has central a/c, includes two off street parking spaces in lot behind the house & two beach badges. Tenant shares the beautifully furnished front porch with sectional sofa & dining table with the downstairs tenant. Extend to 9/30 for $4500. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 6th Avenue have any available units?
307 6th Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 6th Avenue have?
Some of 307 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 307 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 307 6th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 307 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 6th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
