Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:07 AM

1501 Ocean Avenue

1501 Ocean Avenue · (848) 207-1495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2213 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking. This updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit is located on the courtyard level for easy access to the pool. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. A beautiful open kitchen with center island and pantry, washer/dryer and included storage cage are just some of the great perks of this unit. Come enjoy everything Asbury Park has to offer! Annual Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1501 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1501 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1501 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 1501 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1501 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 1501 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1501 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
