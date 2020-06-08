1501 Ocean Avenue

Amenities
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking. This updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit is located on the courtyard level for easy access to the pool. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. A beautiful open kitchen with center island and pantry, washer/dryer and included storage cage are just some of the great perks of this unit. Come enjoy everything Asbury Park has to offer! Annual Rental.