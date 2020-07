Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

WEEKLY summer vacation rental on Eastman Lake available July 1st! $1,400 per week! This charming contemporary home features an open concept living space with high ceilings on the main level and a loft with two bedrooms on the upper level. Lots of natural lighting from the living room windows and slider that look out onto a large wraparound deck and private wooded backyard. Glass slider off the dining room leads to an open, grassy yard. Located minutes from the South Cove Activity Center and cross country Ski Trails. Within 25 minutes to Lake Sunapee and Mt. Sunapee Ski Resort.