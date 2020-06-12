6 Apartments for rent in Barre, VT

/
barre
Apartments for rent in Barre, VT
21 Pleasant St Apt 1
21 Pleasant St, Barre, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 201971 This apartment is a must see! It's in a great location with easy access to downtown Barre, hardwood floors in bedroom, living room and dining.
10 Richardson Road
10 Richardson Road, Barre, VT
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex - Check out this beautifully updated 3 bedroom duplex in a great location! With updated carpets, paint, and appliances, you do not want to miss out on this one! With a nice sized living room, dining room, and a bonus 3
154 N. Seminary Street 1
154 N Seminary St, Barre, VT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom Up and Down with Private Covered Deck - Property Id: 287347 Your large kitchen leads to a private, covered deck and a spacious living room completes the first floor.
154 N. Seminary Street 3
154 North Seminary Street, Barre, VT
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom with Hardwoods and Frechdoors! - Property Id: 287375 Everything you need in a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! The living room and bedroom have hardwood floors with beautiful french doors separating the spaces.
1026 East Road
1026 East Road, Washington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1026 East Road Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous, Private Farmhouse! - This is a gorgeous farmhouse that sits on 10+ acres complete with a great one car garage and plenty of storage! The lot is owner occupied and is very private.
206 Pallas Road
206 Pallas Road, Orange County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$950
Single Family Mobile Home - Talk about a great view! This mobile home has a gorgeous view of Vermont. Private and secluded this could be the home for you. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, laundry room, and great natural light.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Barre rentals listed on Apartment List is $980.
Some of the colleges located in the Barre area include University of Vermont, Champlain College, and Saint Michael's College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Barre from include Winooski, Burlington, South Burlington, and Essex Junction.