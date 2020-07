Amenities

Sunapee property on the water for a long term rental! This 3-bedroom cottage has a detached garage, dock, great deck for sitting, and has a very convenient location. This property is rented fully furnished and is ready for a tenant on July 1st. Summer rentals: $1100/week, $3000/month, Winter rental: $1600/month Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax and a $105.00 cleaning fee for 3 hours of cleaning at end of stay. NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.