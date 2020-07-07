1 Fairway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

SEASONAL, FURNISHED HOUSE AVAILABLE THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER: Newly renovated house on the Eastman Golf Course with a great deck for grilling and relaxing. This house offers 3 bedrooms, open concept, updated kitchen, and a convenient and scenic location. This is a must see! Winter monthly rate: $1450/month plus utilities. Summer weekly rate: $1450/week, Summer monthly rate: $3500/month plus utilities. $105.00 cleaning fee will be added to price of rental. Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax. NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.