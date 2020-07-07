All apartments in Sullivan County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

1 Fairway Drive

1 Fairway Drive · (603) 863-8881
Location

1 Fairway Drive, Sullivan County, NH 03753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
SEASONAL, FURNISHED HOUSE AVAILABLE THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER: Newly renovated house on the Eastman Golf Course with a great deck for grilling and relaxing. This house offers 3 bedrooms, open concept, updated kitchen, and a convenient and scenic location. This is a must see! Winter monthly rate: $1450/month plus utilities. Summer weekly rate: $1450/week, Summer monthly rate: $3500/month plus utilities. $105.00 cleaning fee will be added to price of rental. Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax. NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Fairway Drive have any available units?
1 Fairway Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 1 Fairway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sullivan County.
Does 1 Fairway Drive offer parking?
No, 1 Fairway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Fairway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 1 Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Fairway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
