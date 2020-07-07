1 Fairway Drive

Amenities
SEASONAL, FURNISHED HOUSE AVAILABLE THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER: Newly renovated house on the Eastman Golf Course with a great deck for grilling and relaxing. This house offers 3 bedrooms, open concept, updated kitchen, and a convenient and scenic location. This is a must see! Winter monthly rate: $1450/month plus utilities. Summer weekly rate: $1450/week, Summer monthly rate: $3500/month plus utilities. $105.00 cleaning fee will be added to price of rental. Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax. NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.