Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Hooksett Hollows Condominiums. This spacious 1152 sq. ft. 2-bedroom / 2 -bathroom condo offers space inside and outside! With three balconies to choose from you will love spending the seasons on these outdoor spaces. Inside enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, beautiful cabinetry, bar stool counter, dining room, wet bar, your own washer and dryer, 2 full baths, and a generous living space. Call for a tour today! No Security Deposit is Required. Broker/Owner