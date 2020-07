Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level. Continue up to two great rooms on the third level that would make a prefect office for those that need an in home office or perhaps a craft room or workout room. There is off street parking for two vehicles. Close to shopping, highway access and all that the Seacoast has to offer.